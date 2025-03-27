McWhinney and Johnstown Team Up to Support Seniors With $10K Donation

Johnstown Senior Center Receives Boost for Wellness, Outreach, and Social Programs

In a heartwarming show of community partnership, the Johnstown Senior Center has received a $10,000 donation thanks to the combined efforts of McWhinney, a local developer, and the Town of Johnstown. McWhinney pledged $5,000 toward supporting Johnstown’s senior population, and the Town matched the donation—doubling its impact.

This investment will directly enhance a range of services at the Senior Center, including:

Wellness and fitness initiatives

Community outreach programs

Social gatherings and enrichment events

Facility upgrades to better serve the community

Johnstown officials expressed their appreciation, highlighting the significance of public-private partnerships in nurturing community well-being.

"This is what makes Johnstown special," said town leaders. "When local businesses and government collaborate, it strengthens our entire community—especially for our seniors."

McWhinney has long been involved in shaping communities across Northern Colorado, including developments like Centerra in Loveland. Their continued support in Johnstown further cements their commitment to giving back where they build.

To learn more about the Johnstown Senior Center, visit johnstown.colorado.gov. For more about McWhinney’s community involvement, head to mcwhinney.com.

