Major Closure on Timberline Road Begins March 31 in Fort Collins

If Timberline Road is part of your daily route in South Fort Collins, you’ll want to plan ahead next week.

Starting Monday, March 31, South Timberline Road will be fully closed between Majestic Drive and Carpenter Road (Highway 392) while crews complete an asphalt overlay as part of the City of Fort Collins’ Street Maintenance Program. The closure is expected to last through Friday, April 4, weather permitting.

What to Expect:

Full closure from Majestic Drive (about 1/5 mile south of Trilby) to Carpenter Road (CO-392)

from (about 1/5 mile south of Trilby) to Detour via South Lemay Avenue

via Access maintained for local residences and businesses via marked detours

for local residences and businesses via marked detours Work hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday — though work may extend beyond these hours

This project supports ongoing infrastructure improvements through the city’s annual Street Maintenance Program, which aims to keep Fort Collins roadways safe and functional.

Plan Ahead

The City of Fort Collins is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during the five-day construction period to avoid delays and help keep work zones safe for crews and commuters.

For up-to-date info on all active construction projects around the city, check the City of Fort Collins construction map.

Questions? Call the City Streets Department at 970-221-6615.

Stay informed on road closures, local development, and traffic impacts throughout Northern Colorado at NorthFortyNews.com.