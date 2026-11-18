Community-led grants support older adults, childcare, family services, and hunger relief in Berthoud, Estes Valley, Fort Collins, and Loveland.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Nearly $500,000 in grants will support nonprofit organizations across Larimer County following the latest round of community funding awarded by the NoCo Foundation.

The foundation announced November 17 that its Berthoud, Estes Valley, Fort Collins, and Loveland Community Fund Committees had awarded grants to organizations addressing local needs, including senior independence, affordable childcare, family well-being, and food assistance.

More than 20 community volunteers participate in the annual grantmaking process, helping identify funding priorities, review applications, and recommend organizations for support. The committees include residents with experience in nonprofit organizations, businesses, and community service.

The foundation’s approach emphasizes local decision-making, allowing people familiar with their communities to help determine where philanthropic resources can have the greatest impact.

Four Communities, Four Examples of Local Impact

Berthoud: Helping Older Adults Remain Independent

A Little Help received funding to support its volunteer-driven services for older adults in Berthoud.

The organization provides transportation, yardwork, grocery and medication deliveries, companionship, and other assistance without charging service fees. Its programs help older residents remain in their homes while reducing social isolation.

In 2027, A Little Help plans to serve up to 120 older adults in Berthoud and improve its technology to better coordinate volunteers and services.

Estes Valley: Expanding Access to Childcare

EVICS Family Resource Center, the Estes Valley’s only Family Resource Center, serves more than 1,200 individuals annually.

The organization connects families with resources and support, with affordable, high-quality childcare among its primary priorities.

Grant funding will support EVICS as it works to expand childcare access and connect additional families with essential services in 2027.

Fort Collins: Strengthening Support for Children and Families

The Matthews House received funding as the fiscal sponsor of the Larimer County Children & Family Wellbeing Collaborative.

The collaborative includes organizations working together to improve services for children, youth, and families. Partners include Larimer County Department of Human Services, CASA of Larimer County, ChildSafe, Crossroads Safehouse, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, House of Neighborly Service, and several other community organizations.

In 2027, the collaborative plans to continue strengthening workforce well-being, recognizing that supported and culturally responsive professionals are better positioned to serve children and families.

Loveland: Sustaining Daily Meals and Homelessness Services

Loveland’s Community Kitchen received funding as it continues providing daily meals and support to people experiencing homelessness and others facing food insecurity.

Following the April closure of the Loveland Resource Center, the Community Kitchen remains one of the city’s few organizations offering daily services to people experiencing homelessness.

Sharing a building with Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud, the organization works with community partners to distribute nutritious meals.

The Community Kitchen has operated for more than 3,500 consecutive days without missing a day of service and plans to expand its efforts in 2027.

Community Volunteers Guide Local Giving

Founded in 1975, the NoCo Foundation works with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community partners to address regional challenges, including housing, water, and long-term community well-being.

Its Community Fund Committees provide a way for local residents to participate directly in decisions about charitable investments.

The four organizations highlighted represent only a portion of the nonprofits receiving grants in 2026.

Residents can explore the complete list of grant recipients and learn more about the foundation’s community funding programs at NoCoFoundation.org.