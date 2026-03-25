Old Town Fort Collins Recognized for Spring Charm

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

National survey highlights Fort Collins among Colorado’s standout spring destinations

Old Town Fort Collins is earning national attention this spring, recognized as one of Colorado’s most appealing urban destinations when the season arrives.

Community Message

A recent survey by Portland Real Estate, which gathered input from more than 3,000 real estate agents nationwide, ranked neighborhoods across the country based on how they come to life in spring. While major cities dominated the top 10, Old Town Fort Collins landed among the top Colorado locations noted for their seasonal appeal.

In Northern Colorado, that recognition reinforces what many residents already experience each year: a visible shift as winter fades and the city’s historic core fills with color and activity. Early blooms like snowdrops and crocuses give way to daffodils lining Old Town’s streets, while restored Victorian buildings house locally owned shops, restaurants, and breweries that draw both residents and visitors.

The area’s walkability and access to outdoor spaces, including trails along the Cache la Poudre River, make it especially attractive during the spring months—before peak summer tourism arrives. For local businesses, the seasonal transition often marks the beginning of increased foot traffic and community events that carry through the warmer months.

Old Town Fort Collins joined Cherry Creek in Denver and Manitou Springs as the three Colorado locations highlighted in the survey. According to the report, spring brings out defining features of neighborhoods—from layout and sunlight to how public spaces are used—making it a key season for evaluating livability.

For Northern Colorado, the recognition underscores the region’s growing reputation as not just a place to visit, but a place to live, work, and enjoy the changing seasons.

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Source: Portland Real Estate