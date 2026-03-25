Emily Scott Robinson Live in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Acclaimed Americana artist brings storytelling and soul to the Armory stage

Singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson returns to Northern Colorado with a powerful live performance at the Fort Collins Armory on Sunday, March 29, offering an evening of heartfelt music and vivid storytelling.

Community Message

Robinson, known for her crystal-clear voice and deeply personal songwriting, will showcase music from her latest album, Appalachia, along with fan favorites from Traveling Mercies and American Siren. Her songs explore themes of resilience, love, grief, and hope—connecting audiences through stories that feel both intimate and universal.

With a decade-long career and recognition from outlets like Rolling Stone and Stereogum, Robinson has become a standout voice in modern Americana. Her live performances are known for their emotional depth and authenticity, drawing listeners into scenes that reflect everyday life across America.

Set in the historic Fort Collins Armory, this concert offers a chance to experience one of the genre’s most compelling storytellers in an intimate venue. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her music, the evening promises a memorable blend of lyrical insight and musical craftsmanship.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.