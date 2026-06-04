PVREA Awards $54,500 in Scholarships to Northern Colorado Students

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thirty graduating seniors from local schools receive support for college and career education programs

Poudre Valley REA has awarded $54,500 in scholarships to 30 graduating high school seniors across Northern Colorado, continuing a long-standing commitment to supporting education and developing future community leaders.

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The member-owned electric cooperative announced the awards this week, recognizing students from schools throughout Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties who will pursue higher education at colleges, universities, community colleges, and vocational schools.

“Poudre Valley REA is committed to being the co-op our members can count on,” said Jeff Wadsworth, president and CEO of PVREA. “We’re proud to invest in our younger members so that we may enrich their lives, encourage their education, strengthen their understanding of cooperative membership, and help grow future leaders in our communities.”

The scholarship recipients represent many Northern Colorado communities, including Fort Collins, Windsor, Berthoud, Wellington, Timnath, Severance, Loveland, and Greeley. Students receiving awards attended schools such as Fort Collins High School, Rocky Mountain High School, Fossil Ridge High School, Windsor High School, Berthoud High School, Timnath Middle-High School, Wellington Middle-High School, Poudre High School, Thompson Valley High School, Loveland Classical Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado, University High School, Frontier Academy, and others throughout the region.

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PVREA awards more than $50,000 in scholarships annually. Individual awards range from $500 to $2,000 and are available to graduating seniors whose parent, guardian, or household receives electric service from the cooperative. In addition to the application-based scholarships, the cooperative also awards a $1,000 Luck-of-the-Draw scholarship during its annual meeting each spring.

Beyond scholarships, PVREA supports a variety of youth-focused initiatives, including classroom grants for K-12 educators, leadership development programs, student mentoring and internship opportunities, electrical safety education, and participation in cooperative youth leadership events.

Students in the Class of 2027 will have an opportunity to apply during the next scholarship cycle, which is expected to open later this year. Additional information about eligibility requirements and scholarship opportunities is available at https://pvrea.coop/scholarships/.

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Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Valley REA.