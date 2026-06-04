Southeast Community Center Groundbreaking Set for June 10

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Fort Collins facility will combine recreation, library services, aquatics, and community gathering spaces

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A major investment in the future of southeast Fort Collins will take a significant step forward on June 10 as city leaders, educators, library officials, and community partners gather to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Southeast Community Center.

Community Message

The ceremony will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 5400 Ziegler Road and will mark the official start of construction on a facility designed to serve residents of all ages by bringing recreation, education, wellness, and community services together in one location.

Plans for the Southeast Community Center include recreation and fitness facilities, an elevated indoor walking track, studio spaces, public library resources, study rooms, children’s play areas, and flexible meeting spaces for community programs and events.

The center will also feature innovation areas dedicated to technology, arts, crafts, and creative learning opportunities. Indoor and outdoor aquatics facilities, including a lazy river, are planned alongside outdoor programming spaces and natural areas designed to encourage community engagement and recreation.

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For Northern Colorado families, the project represents a long-term investment in public amenities that support healthy lifestyles, lifelong learning, and community connections. The facility is being designed to adapt to the needs of future generations while serving one of Fort Collins’ fastest-growing areas.

The groundbreaking event will include remarks from Fort Collins City Manager Kelly DiMartino, District 3 Councilmember Josh Fudge, Poudre Libraries Executive Director Diane Lapierre, Poudre School District Board President Jessica Zamora, Clark & Enersen Principal Kate Penning, and GH Phipps Construction Regional Director Tim Johnson.

Attendees can also enjoy live music performed by members of the Fossil Ridge High School band, visit Evie, the Poudre Libraries mobile library, meet Waddles, the City of Fort Collins Recreation mascot, and enjoy refreshments.

Project representatives will be available to discuss the center’s vision, sustainability initiatives, and the facility’s design to meet the community’s changing needs.

More information about Poudre Libraries is available at https://www.poudrelibraries.org.

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Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Libraries.