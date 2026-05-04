Rocky Mountain Pickleball Championship Returns to Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Registration opens for June tournament drawing top players and regional attention

A major summer pickleball tournament is set to return to Colorado, bringing competitive play, spectators, and regional attention to the fast-growing sport that continues to gain traction across Northern Colorado.

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Registration is now open for the 2026 Rocky Mountain Pickleball Championship, scheduled for June 18 through June 21 at the Clement Park Pickleball Complex in Littleton. The event is expected to draw top players from across the state and beyond, including Colorado’s top-ranked competitor and defending Triple Crown winner, Kyle Yates.

Presented by The Picklr, the tournament features cash prizes in the Open Division, helping elevate the level of competition and visibility for the sport. Organizers say interest continues to grow year over year, reflecting pickleball’s rapid rise in communities like Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley, where courts and leagues have expanded in recent seasons.

The championship also includes a festival-style vendor village, with local businesses and pickleball brands offering demonstrations, samples, and giveaways. Spectators are encouraged to attend Championship Sunday, when gold-medal matches will showcase some of Colorado’s best talent.

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Following the Littleton event, the summer series continues with the Mountain Town Classic in Steamboat Springs in August, further extending opportunities for players and fans to engage with the sport statewide.

Registration for the Rocky Mountain Pickleball Championship closes May 31. More information and registration details are available at https://www.rockymountainpickleball.com.

For Northern Colorado residents, the event highlights the continued growth of pickleball across the region, offering both recreational players and competitive athletes a chance to connect with a statewide community and see high-level play up close.

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Attribution: Rocky Mountain Pickleball Championship organizers