Weld County Updates Emergency Alert System With CodeRED Platform

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County officials are reaffirming their use of the CodeRED emergency notification system, now updated under new ownership as CodeRED by Crisis24, and are encouraging residents to review and update their alert preferences.

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The system itself is not new to Weld County, but recent changes — including its acquisition by Crisis24 in late 2025 — prompted a review of reliability and data security. County officials say those concerns have been addressed, and the platform will continue to be used to deliver urgent public safety alerts.

CodeRED by Crisis24 allows emergency officials to send targeted notifications through phone calls, text messages, emails, and mobile app alerts. Messages may include evacuation notices, law enforcement activity, and other time-sensitive incidents. Residents can also opt in to receive severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

The platform uses location-based technology to reach people directly affected by an incident, helping residents take timely action to protect life and property.

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Although existing user data has been migrated to the updated system, Weld County recommends creating a new account to ensure contact information is up to date and to access expanded features in the mobile app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Residents can learn more or register for alerts at the official CodeRED sign-up page: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF4E54F0F4C4

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Attribution: Information provided by Weld County.