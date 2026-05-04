Dacono House Fire Spreads Across Property, Prompts Multi-Agency Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fire crews respond to fast-moving blaze involving home and outbuildings in Weld County

DACONO, Colo. — A Sunday morning fire in Dacono quickly spread across a residential property, drawing a large emergency response and raising concerns about how closely homes are spaced in parts of Weld County.

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Mountain View Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire on MacMurry Court. When firefighters arrived, they found flames already showing from a single-wide mobile home and extending into multiple outbuildings, along with nearby wood materials that had ignited.

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

MacMurry Court house fire in Dacono (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography)

The layout of the neighborhood, where homes and structures sit in close proximity, led to additional resources being called in, including support from the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District. Crews worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further to nearby properties.

All residents were able to escape safely. Two dogs were accounted for, while one cat remained missing as of the latest update, though it may have been seen leaving the property.

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A fire investigator is on scene interviewing witnesses and homeowners and assessing the damage to determine the cause of the fire.

Additional support was provided by the Boulder Emergency Squad, which supplied air and rehabilitation services for crews, and by the Dacono Police Department and the Frederick Police Department for scene control.

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Attribution: Information provided by Mountain View Fire Rescue