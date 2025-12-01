Banner Health Sets Winter Visitor Restrictions Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Limits in Place Through March to Reduce Flu and Respiratory Illness Risks

Banner Health has activated its annual winter visitor restrictions, now in effect through March 31, 2026, including at all Banner hospital locations serving Northern Colorado.

The guidelines, designed to reduce the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses, bring changes for families visiting hospitals during peak virus season. Children under 13 are not permitted in patient rooms, and all visitors are urged to stay home if they are experiencing fever, cough, vomiting, or diarrhea. Siblings visiting newborns may be screened for illness before entering obstetrics units.

Banner Health emphasized that these seasonal restrictions are essential to protecting patients, staff, and community members. The organization continues to encourage all residents six months and older to get a flu vaccine. Shots are available at Banner Health Urgent Care locations, and most insurers cover the cost. More information is available at bannerhealth.com.

“The health and well-being of our patients, staff, and visitors are extremely important to us,” said Joan Ivaska, executive director of infection prevention at Banner Health. “We appreciate visitors complying with our precautions to help protect themselves and others.”

Find more community health updates at NorthFortyNews.com.