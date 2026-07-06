Spanish Colony Survey Highlights Historic Greeley Neighborhood

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City to share preservation findings during July 18 community open house

Residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the history of one of Greeley’s most significant neighborhoods during a community open house highlighting the results of a newly completed historic resource survey of the Spanish Colony neighborhood.

Community Message

The City of Greeley, working with consulting firm Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig (FHU), recently completed the survey documenting historic resources in the neighborhood located north of Greeley. The findings will be presented during a celebration open house from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the House of Hope and Refuge, 1527 N. 25th Avenue Court.

The event will provide an overview of the project, recommendations for future preservation efforts, and information from the completed survey report.

Several community organizations will also participate, including History Colorado, the City of Greeley Museums, the City’s Lead Line Replacement Program, and the City’s Water Efficiency Team. Representatives will be available to answer questions and provide information relevant to neighborhood residents.

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The open house is free and open to the public. Spanish-language interpretation will be available, along with light refreshments and giveaways.

The survey was funded through a grant from History Colorado’s State Historical Fund, enabling the City to hire FHU to complete the project.

Historic resource surveys help communities identify and document historically significant buildings, sites, structures, objects, and districts. The information gathered supports future preservation planning and helps recognize neighborhoods that contribute to Colorado’s cultural heritage.

Community members can also learn more about the project, share stories, upload photographs, and complete a questionnaire through the project’s online engagement page.

Learn more: https://www.greeleyco.gov/hp | https://SpeakUpGreeley.com

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s historic neighborhoods tell the stories that shape our communities today. Your support helps North Forty News continue covering local preservation efforts, neighborhood history, and the people working to protect our region’s heritage.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado’s historic neighborhoods tell the stories that shape our communities today. Your support helps North Forty News continue covering local preservation efforts, neighborhood history, and the people working to protect our region’s heritage.

Source: City of Greeley