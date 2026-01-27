State Grants Support Local Conservation Projects

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Funding reaches conservation districts advancing land, water, and education efforts

State matching grants are heading to conservation districts across Colorado, including Northern Colorado communities, as part of a new investment in on-the-ground natural resource protection and education.

The Colorado State Conservation Board, within the Colorado Department of Agriculture, has awarded $689,182 through its 2026 Matching Grants program to 32 conservation districts statewide. The annual cost-share program helps districts carry out locally driven conservation projects while leveraging significant matching funds from participating districts.

Conservation districts are locally governed entities established in 1937 in response to severe soil erosion during the Dust Bowl. Today, they work directly with agricultural producers and landowners to address soil health, water conservation, rangeland management, and community education, tailoring solutions to local conditions.

The program requires at least a one-to-one match, and recent years have shown strong returns on investment. On average, every dollar of state funding has been matched by nearly two dollars from conservation districts, expanding the reach and impact of conservation work across the state.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to invest in the future of conservation in Colorado,” said Colorado State Conservation Board Director Nikki Brinson. She noted that local expertise allows districts to prioritize the most pressing needs in their communities, stretching limited resources further through targeted technical and financial assistance.

Projects funded through the program focus on sustainable land management, protection of water resources, biodiversity, and community engagement through education. Northern Colorado-related awards include support for soil health initiatives, weed management, rangeland conservation, irrigation efficiency, and educational outreach designed to connect landowners and residents with conservation practices.

The Colorado State Conservation Board oversees 74 conservation districts statewide and supports cooperative programs to conserve soil and water resources. The program aligns with the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s strategic goals for environmental stewardship and climate resilience, particularly efforts to strengthen water resilience in agriculture.

Attribution: Colorado State Conservation Board, Colorado Department of Agriculture