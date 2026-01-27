No DUI NoCo Urges Safe Plans for Super Bowl Weekend

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local nonprofit warns impaired driving risks rise during big-game celebrations

As Super Bowl LIX weekend approaches, Northern Colorado nonprofit No DUI NoCo is urging residents to plan ahead, celebrate responsibly, and protect lives on local roads. With watch parties and gatherings expected across the region, advocates say the risk of alcohol- and drug-impaired driving increases—despite being entirely preventable.

National data underscore the concern. Nearly half of all traffic fatalities on Super Bowl Sunday involve alcohol impairment, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Federal data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that nearly 30 people die every day in drunk-driving crashes—about one life lost every 50 minutes. Those losses ripple through families and communities in Northern Colorado and beyond.

“We believe most people want to do the right thing,” said Heather Vesgaard, executive director of Partners and No DUI NoCo. “By planning ahead and stepping up for friends and family, Super Bowl fans can help create a weekend full of good memories. We encourage everyone to ‘Make the Call’ for a ride home before ever getting behind the wheel drunk or high.”

No DUI NoCo emphasizes that impairment includes alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications, and other drugs—and mixing substances significantly increases crash risk. Driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher is illegal and can lead to arrest, steep fines, and long-term consequences.

Community members are encouraged to take simple steps: volunteer as a designated driver and commit to full sobriety; provide food and non-alcoholic options when hosting; use rideshare, taxis, or public transit if needed; speak up when someone should not drive; and call 911 if an impaired driver is spotted on the road.

The coalition’s prevention work focuses on education and practical tools, especially for young drivers ages 16–24, who studies show face higher risks of impaired driving, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Attribution: Information provided by No DUI NoCo, with national statistics from MADD and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.