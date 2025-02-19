The Rocky Mountain Wranglers: Riding High in National Equestrian Competitions!

by Paulina Bradley (and team), Rocky Mountain Wranglers

Photos below were taken at the recent Mile High Circuit IEA show at The Ranch in Loveland, CO. The Rocky Mountain Wranglers were champions in the upper school division.

The Rocky Mountain Wranglers, a Western horseback riding team based in Northern Colorado, has been making waves in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) circuit. This group of young, determined riders is passionate about Western disciplines, including classes in reining, horsemanship, and ranch riding. The Rocky Mountain Wranglers are proving that hard work, passion, and teamwork can take you far in the world of competitive horseback riding. The team competes at various shows, regional and national levels, showcasing their skills and love for the sport. Their dedication has led them to significant accomplishments, including a standout performance at the IEA Regionals in Scottsdale, AZ, last season and a trip to the IEA Nationals in Fort Worth, TX.

Competing against some of the best teams in the region, they earned a reputation for their strong riding abilities and impressive horsemanship. The seasonal IEA shows allow the Rocky Mountain Wranglers to refine their techniques and gain valuable experience on a larger stage. The camaraderie and sportsmanship within the team were evident as they cheered each other on and supported one another throughout the competition. “It has been an honor to be involved in this amazing organization for over a decade. The journey these kids make through the program not only teaches them unparalleled riding skills but also life lessons in being able to handle a variety of different situations that carry over to life outside the horse world. The camaraderie is something that makes this program stand out among many others. Most of the kids are from different schools and backgrounds but have come together to form a tight-knit unit that supports each other inside and outside the show ring,” said the team owner, Meaghan Hanes.

Following their regional success, the team had the incredible opportunity to compete at the IEA Nationals in Fort Worth, TX, one of the top events in the IEA equestrian world. At this national competition, the Rocky Mountain Wranglers faced off against the top riders from across the country, showcasing their talent and determination. The experience was about so much more than just the competition; it was a special time for the Wranglers to come together, celebrate how far they’d come, and truly grow as a team. Throughout the year, they made memories that went beyond the arena, strengthening their bond and supporting each other every step of the way. It was a reminder that sometimes the best victories come from the friendships and moments shared along the journey.

Now as they enter the new season, the team is gearing up for local competitions. They are hosting their spring IEA show at Riata Ranch in Cheyenne, WY, on April 5th – 6th. The Rocky Mountain Wranglers are looking for businesses and individuals to support the team by sponsoring or donating products. You’ll receive incredible advertising recognition and consumer branding!

Contact: Meaghan Hanes @ [email protected]