BREAKING: Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Northbound I-25 Near Crossroads Boulevard

LOVELAND, CO – A multi-car accident has shut down a stretch of Interstate 25 near the Crossroads Boulevard east exit, causing major traffic backups. Emergency crews are on the scene, assisting victims and working to clear the roadway.

At the time of the accident, backups stretched over a mile, with vehicles at a standstill as first responders arrived. A Penske truck was seen sideways in the median, blocking multiple lanes of traffic. The extent of injuries remains unknown at this time.

Road Conditions & Weather

The highway was mostly wet with patches of ice, creating hazardous driving conditions. Light snow was falling at the time of the crash, but with little to no accumulation reported.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

