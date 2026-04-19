Turning Time into Impact: Global Volunteer Month

by Brianna Daviet | United Way of Weld County

April 19-24 is National Volunteer Week, and April is Global Volunteer Month. All month long, we at United Way of Weld County are celebrating our amazing volunteers and thanking them for the time, talent, and heart they shared in the last year. I encourage nonprofit, governmental, and faith-based partners to celebrate their volunteers this month as well.

Community Message

In 2025 alone, a total of 1,257 volunteers completed 5,920 hours of service for Weld County through opportunities posted on the Weld County Volunteer Connect dashboard. This is the equivalent of saving Weld County over $178,000.

Most recently, 78 volunteers supported the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival. It was a great day for children, families, and volunteers alike. Seeing volunteers in action, especially at major events like that, truly reminds me of United Way of Weld County’s mission.

Our mission is to build powerful partnerships to bring about lasting community-wide change. These partnerships include nonprofits, community partners, donors, the public, and, of course, volunteers! Volunteers are instrumental in turning their compassion into a tangible effort to make the most for our Weld County neighbors. These partnerships, in turn, allow volunteers to connect to the missions near their hearts and, in many cases, give back to the organizations that have supported them.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

What do United Way volunteers do? Volunteers support the Covering Weld Diaper Bank in packaging diapers to keep Weld County babies safe, dry, and healthy. Additionally, this helps to ensure parents remain in the workforce. They serve, and in many cases, prepare hot meals for guests at the Housing Navigation Center’s Overnight Shelter. Volunteers serve on the board of directors, providing vital guidance for the entire organization. They serve on committees, councils, and panels. Volunteers complete Service-to-Go Projects at home to support community needs by packaging hygiene or literacy kits. They support one-day events like the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival, Building Blocks Child Care Professional Development Conference, Weld Project Connect, and so much more.

Why volunteer? Volunteering connects community members to organizations across the county, supporting vulnerable neighbors in countless ways. Donating time can help groups team up to support a cause and provide team bonding in the process. It can inspire families to continue teaching future generations the power of investing in their community. It can build friendships, help people better understand community needs, and connect people to causes that matter most to them.

Schedules are busy. Balancing work, school, children, and life can be difficult. But United Way has a volunteer opportunity that works with every schedule, for everyone. There are always volunteer shifts available during the evening, on weekends, and with advanced notice to be penciled into your calendar.

If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity, visit volunteer.unitedway-weld.org to find the best fit for you. You can already register as a Navigator for Weld Project Connect on October 15, 2026. Navigators help connect guests who attend the event with vital resources to ensure all individuals and families have the opportunity to succeed.

To all who have chosen to selflessly donate your time and heart to your neighbors: THANK YOU. Your heart and compassion are proof that not all heroes wear capes. You are making Weld County a better place, one volunteer shift at a time.

Attribution: Brianna Daviet is the Volunteer Management Coordinator at United Way of Weld County.