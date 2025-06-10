Weld County Celebrates Reunification Superheroes Keeping Families Together

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

June Recognized as Reunification Month, Highlighting Local Efforts in Child Welfare

WELD COUNTY, CO — The Weld County Board of Commissioners has officially declared June as Reunification Month, honoring local families who have successfully reunified and the dedicated professionals helping make those reunions possible. The proclamation, made at the June 2 board meeting, underscores the region’s continued commitment to family preservation through child welfare efforts.

This year’s theme, “Reunification Superheroes,” shines a light on the many individuals and organizations working to keep families together, from social workers and court advocates to parents overcoming life’s challenges.

According to the Weld County Department of Human Services (DHS), 56% of closed child welfare cases so far in 2024 have resulted in family reunification. Success is rooted in strategies such as promoting authentic family engagement, incorporating the voices of children and youth in decision-making, and building strong, supportive networks around families in crisis.

DHS Deputy Director Tami Grant emphasized the importance of community support and early intervention: “Our team and partners are deeply committed to helping families heal and grow together.”

Additionally, 96% of child welfare investigations in Weld County were either closed or transitioned to the permanency team within 90 days of initial contact—a key indicator of the county’s efficiency and family-focused approach. Of the closed cases, 64% achieved reunification.

“This month is a time to celebrate the resilience of families who work hard to reunite,” said Lynette Peppler, DHS Commissioner Coordinator. “Their strength inspires others on similar paths.”

To mark the occasion, a superhero-themed community celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the LINC Library in Greeley.

To learn more about Weld County’s child welfare and reunification efforts, visit the Weld County Child Welfare webpage.

Attribution: Information provided by Weld County Government