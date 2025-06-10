Fort Collins Coffee Shop Launches Campaign to Support Refugee and Immigrant Apprenticeships

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Arboretum Coffee’s “Courageous Welcome” campaign aims to raise $19,200 on World Refugee Day to fund yearlong community-building efforts

Fort Collins, CO — June 9, 2025 — Arboretum Coffee, a Fort Collins-based nonprofit café powered by immigrant and refugee apprentices, is turning World Refugee Day into a bold day of action. On June 20, the shop will launch “Courageous Welcome,” a 24-hour giving campaign to raise $19,200—enough to fully fund a year of paid apprenticeship programs for newcomers seeking healing, skills, and a sense of belonging.

The goal is to transform a day of awareness into one of tangible impact, supporting eight to ten apprentices with hands-on barista training, English and life skills classes, mentorship, and access to legal and mental health resources.

“Immigrants don’t just survive,” said Hannah Norris, Executive Director of Arboretum Coffee. “They rebuild. They lead. They dream. This campaign is about creating spaces where they can do that with support and belonging.”

Each $640 raised will fund a whole week of support for one apprentice. Community members can donate, become fundraisers, or help spread the word. The campaign centers on a new short film debuting on June 19, which tells the stories of Fatema, an Afghan refugee, and Allie, who emigrated from Haiti. Both women credit Arboretum’s apprenticeship with transforming their confidence, direction, and hope for the future.

Throughout the campaign day, Arboretum will share real-time updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and messages from apprentices and supporters alike as Northern Colorado rallies behind this effort.

Campaign Snapshot

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025 (World Refugee Day)

Friday, June 20, 2025 (World Refugee Day) Goal: $19,200 in 24 hours

$19,200 in 24 hours Purpose: Fund training, support, and mentorship for 8–10 immigrants and refugees in Fort Collins

Fund training, support, and mentorship for 8–10 immigrants and refugees in Fort Collins Incentives: Top 2 fundraisers: Choose from a private coffee tasting, a latte art workshop, or a free shop rental The first 25 donors of $100 or more receive exclusive Arboretum merchandise



Learn More or Get Involved

Visit the campaign page: https://www.coloradogives.org/event/Courageouswelcome

About Arboretum Coffee

Arboretum Coffee is a nonprofit coffee shop and social enterprise in Fort Collins, Colorado. It supports immigrants and refugees through paid apprenticeships that offer job training, language development, and a pathway to integration and belonging. With coffee as the connector, Arboretum builds stronger, more inclusive communities—one cup at a time. Learn more at www.arboretumcoffee.org.

