Weld County Fair Seeks Vendors and Food Trucks for 2025 Event

A beloved Northern Colorado tradition returns this July with big opportunities for local businesses.

Weld County is getting ready for one of its most anticipated annual events—the 107th Weld County Fair, running from July 19 through July 28, with a thrilling NSPA Truck and Tractor Pull scheduled for August 1. And this year, local vendors and food trucks have a chance to get in on the action.

Applications are now open for anyone interested in showcasing products, services, or mouth-watering eats at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley. Whether you run a food truck, sell handmade goods, or want to promote your brand, this fair draws thousands of visitors from all across Northern Colorado—and it’s your chance to be front and center.

Vendor Quick Facts:

Application Deadline : Sunday, May 4, 2025 , at 11:59 p.m.

: Sunday, , at 11:59 p.m. Event Location : Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO

: Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO Vendor Dates : July 23–27, plus August 1 for the Truck and Tractor Pull

: July 23–27, plus August 1 for the Truck and Tractor Pull Vendor Types: Food trucks, beverages, handmade crafts, retail, nonprofits, informational booths

“This is a fantastic opportunity for vendors to be part of a fun, family-oriented event that brings people together and celebrates everything that makes Weld County strong and special,” said Fair Coordinator Mikayla Gabel.

Why Vendors Should Apply

Exposure : Reach thousands of engaged attendees.

: Reach thousands of engaged attendees. Community : Be part of a legacy event with deep agricultural roots.

: Be part of a legacy event with deep agricultural roots. Fun: Enjoy live shows, livestock events, competitions, and entertainment.

Apply Now

Spaces are limited, so early applications are encouraged. Visit the official vendor application page at weldcountyfair.com/vendors to learn more, access rules, and submit your application.

For more than a century, the Weld County Fair has been a proud celebration of our agricultural heritage, powered by 4-H, FFA, and a community that loves to gather, compete, and celebrate.

For more than a century, the Weld County Fair has been a proud celebration of our agricultural heritage, powered by 4-H, FFA, and a community that loves to gather, compete, and celebrate.