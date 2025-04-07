Northern Colorado Firefighters Deploy to Memphis for Severe Storm Response

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As powerful weather systems threaten parts of the southern United States, seven members of the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have been deployed to Memphis, Tennessee. They’re answering the call as part of Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One, a highly trained response team led by West Metro Fire Rescue.

These brave firefighters—based right here in Northern Colorado—joined the task force as the Memphis area braces for the impact of potentially dangerous storms, including high winds, flooding, and possible tornadoes.

Seven members of the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have been deployed to Memphis, Tennessee. They’re answering the call as part of Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One (Photo courtesy Task Force One)

According to Poudre Fire Authority, the deployment is part of a proactive national effort to stage emergency resources ahead of expected weather emergencies. Task Force One is trained in wide-area search, swift water rescue, medical triage, and disaster logistics, making them a critical asset in times of crisis.

“We are proud of the dedication and courage our team shows time and again,” a PFA spokesperson shared. “They go where they’re needed, no matter the distance.”

What This Means for Northern Colorado

While their mission takes them far from home, the presence of local firefighters on a national stage highlights the skill, training, and readiness of our Northern Colorado emergency services. It also reminds us how interconnected emergency response systems are—and how local heroes often step up to protect communities across the country.

As weather conditions evolve, our thoughts are with:

The PFA members on the ground in Memphis,

The entire Colorado Task Force One team, and

Everyone in the path of this potentially destructive storm system.

For updates on their deployment, follow Poudre Fire Authority on Facebook or visit their official website.

Stay safe and stay informed.