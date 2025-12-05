Weekend Weather in Northern Colorado: Sun on the Plains, Snow Slams the High Country

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I look out at Fort Collins on Friday, December 5, it’s one of those classic early-December days on the Front Range: cool, cloudy, and deceptively calm. If you’re staying on the plains this weekend—from Fort Collins and Loveland to Greeley and Wellington—the story is a mix of chilly sunshine and a few slight rain/snow chances. If you’re heading for the high country, it’s a very different picture.

According to the National Weather Service in Denver/Boulder, Friday in Fort Collins will be cloudy, with highs near the upper 30s. A weak disturbance slides through late tonight, bringing about a 30% chance of light snow toward early Saturday morning, with lows around the upper teens. Little or no accumulation is expected on the plains.

On Saturday, December 6, NOAA’s point forecast calls for on-and-off rain and snow showers from early morning through early afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and a northwest breeze gusting over 30 mph at times. Roads may turn damp and slushy in spots during showers, but overall accumulations are expected to be minor in Fort Collins and nearby communities.

By Saturday night, skies clear out and temperatures drop back into the lower 20s.

Sunday, December 7, is the payoff day on the plains: sunny, calmer, and seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid-40s—perfect for getting outside to shovel leftover slush, walk the dog, or knock out some early holiday errands.

Behind the scenes, Colorado State University’s high-resolution WRF model and CoAgMet data are picking up the same story: light precipitation along the urban corridor and foothills, but a much more impressive setup in the mountains as deeper moisture and stronger winds move through.

That’s where the real winter punch lands. The National Weather Service has Winter Storm Warnings posted for parts of the central and northern high country, including the Gore, Elk, and Sawatch Ranges, where 10–20 inches of wind-driven snow are expected from late Friday into Saturday night, with gusts up to 55 mph making travel hazardous over the passes. National Weather Service+1

For Northern Colorado families thinking about a ski or sledding trip, that means fresh snow but tough driving. If you’re heading west toward Estes Park or through the I-70 corridor, plan for slick roads, blowing snow, and periodic white-out conditions in the higher elevations. Keep an eye on cotrip.org and local forecasts before you go.

On the plains, this weekend looks like a breather after our recent storms: a chilly but manageable couple of days with more sun than snow and a trend toward milder temperatures early next week. I’ll be watching how this pattern sets us up for the rest of December—especially as long-range outlooks hint at a winter that could favor more snow in northern Colorado as we move deeper into the season.

Bottom line for Friday–Sunday (Dec. 5–7):

Fort Collins / Loveland / Greeley / Wellington: Friday: Cloudy, highs near upper 30s. Late Fri Night–Sat: Chance of light rain/snow, breezy Saturday, highs in the upper 40s, little accumulation. Sunday: Sunny and cool, highs in the low–mid 40s.

Foothills & Mountains (Poudre Canyon, Cameron Pass, I-70 Corridor): Periods of heavy, wind-driven snow Friday night through Saturday night , with difficult travel and blowing snow.



If you’re staying in Northern Colorado, you’ll want layers, a warm coat, and maybe an extra cup of coffee. If you’re driving into the high country, pack patience, winter gear, and check conditions before you go.