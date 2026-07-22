Who’s Actually Moving to Colorado in 2026, and Who’s Leaving

For two decades, Colorado told itself a simple story: people kept arriving. The mountains, the jobs, the 300 days of sunshine, and the lifestyle pulled in tens of thousands of new residents every year. That story shifted in 2025, and the data behind it changes how anyone weighing a move to Colorado should read the state in 2026.

In the year ending July 1, 2025, Colorado saw more residents leave for other states than move in from them, a reversal not recorded since 2004. The state still grew, pushing the Colorado population past 6 million, but the engine of that growth was no longer the steady stream of transplants. It was births. Tens of thousands of new arrivals by birth, the most in years, did the heavy lifting.

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So who is still coming, who is heading out, and what does it mean if you are thinking about moving to Colorado this year? The answer is more layered than any single headline suggests.

The Big Shift: Cooler, Not Collapsing

It helps to separate two ideas that often get blurred. Population growth has slowed sharply, with net migration far below its mid-2010s peak. At the same time, the state did not shrink. Counting international arrivals, total net migration stayed positive, and the population still rose to just over 6 million.

The annual growth rate of roughly 0.4 percent was among the slowest in decades, slightly below the national pace. The era of explosive expansion appears to be over, but talk of an exodus is overstated. The more accurate picture is a state settling into a calmer equilibrium.

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Demographers are cautious about calling this permanent. Part of the 2025 decline reflects recent international arrivals who first landed in Colorado and later moved elsewhere, which the data then records as departures. Strip out that quirk and the movement of long-term residents looks less dramatic, though still clearly cooler than the 2010s, when the state once added more than 50,000 newcomers in a single year.

Who Is Moving to Colorado

The people still choosing Colorado share a clear profile, and it says a lot about where the state is headed.

Millennials, and Mostly Higher Earners

Millennials are driving inbound growth, making up a large share of new residents. They tend to favor move-in-ready homes, walkable neighborhoods, and easy access to both work and the outdoors. Notably, the newcomers skew wealthier than the people leaving, which points to a quiet affordability squeeze. High earners can still make the math work, while many middle-income residents increasingly cannot.

Transplants From Texas, California, and Florida

Where are they coming from? The pattern has held for years. Texas tops the list of states sending people to Colorado, followed by California, Florida, Arizona, and Illinois. Together, those five make up close to half of all out-of-state moves into the state, a reminder that Colorado still draws strongly from the Sun Belt and the Midwest. For many of those arriving, moving to Colorado from Texas in particular has become a well-worn route.

Job Seekers Chasing the Denver Metro

Denver remains the center of gravity. Even as the statewide balance tipped, the Denver metro kept attracting transplants at one of the faster rates in the country, helped by employers in technology, finance, healthcare, and renewable energy. For many newcomers, living in Colorado is less about postcard scenery than about a competitive job market paired with mountain access on the weekends.

Who Is Leaving, and Why

The outbound story is just as revealing. When people ask whether residents are leaving Colorado, the honest answer is yes, more than before, and the reasons are consistent.

The Cost of Living in Colorado Is the Recurring Theme

Housing sits at the heart of it. The typical Denver-area home now sits in the high hundreds of thousands, and while that still undercuts San Francisco or Seattle, it has pushed many longtime residents to the edge. The cost of living in Colorado has climbed steadily, and for families on a single income or a fixed budget, the gap between wages and home prices has become hard to bridge.

Older Residents and the Middle Class

Generationally, the outbound flow runs opposite to the inbound wave. While wealthier millennials arrive, Gen Xers and especially baby boomers are more likely to be leaving. Many are chasing affordability, milder winters, and proximity to family. The most common destinations for departing Coloradans are Texas, Florida, California, and Arizona.

Crowding and the Frustrations of Growth

Beyond dollars, the softer reasons matter too. Front Range traffic, crowded trailheads, and infrastructure that has struggled to keep pace with two decades of expansion all wear on people. For some, the very growth that once made Colorado feel vibrant is what eventually nudges them toward the door.

What This Means if You Are Planning a Move in 2026

A cooler market is not a worse market for newcomers. In several ways it is friendlier than the frenzy of the 2010s, with less competition for housing, a little more negotiating room, and a slightly slower pace. The keys are research and realistic budgeting.

A few things worth doing before you commit:

Pressure-test your budget. Compare your current city against the specific Colorado metro you are eyeing, since Denver, Colorado Springs, and the mountain towns differ sharply.

Choose the neighborhood, not just the state. Walkability, commute, and community feel vary enormously even within the Denver metro.

Plan for altitude and seasons. Adjusting to elevation is real, especially for anyone arriving from sea level.

Line up logistics early. Reputable movers book out fast during the summer peak, so earlier planning makes for a smoother move.

Making Your Colorado Move Easier

Once the decision is made, the move itself becomes the project, and the right crew matters. This is where Skyline Moving Company earns its place on your shortlist. As one of the trusted movers in Denver, the team handles local and long-distance moves under one roof, which removes the single biggest source of relocation stress.

The help you need depends on the move, and Skyline is built to cover the range. If you are arriving from Texas, California, or Florida, its long-distance movers can manage the interstate haul, coordinate timing across state lines, and provide a clear, binding estimate up front.

If you are already in the state and simply changing neighborhoods, the same Denver movers know the local buildings, parking rules, and seasonal traffic that can quietly inflate a move. And if wrapping every dish and disassembling every bed frame is what is holding you back, Skyline’s packing services can lift that weight entirely.

What makes a full-service approach worthwhile is simple: rather than juggling a truck rental, a separate packing crew, and a patchwork of favors, one team handles packing, loading, transport, unloading, and setup at the other end.

For the busy professionals who make up so much of Colorado’s inbound wave, that all-in-one model is often the difference between a smooth first week and a chaotic one. A locally based crew also understands the realities newcomers face, from HOA move-in windows to navigating I-25 at rush hour, and a confident, well-reviewed mover is what turns a daunting relocation into a manageable one.

The Bottom Line

Colorado in 2026 is a state in transition rather than decline. The newcomers are younger and wealthier, the departures are driven mostly by cost, and the overall population is still inching upward thanks to births rather than transplants. For anyone thinking seriously about moving to Colorado, the slowdown is less a warning sign than an invitation. The doors are still open, the lifestyle that drew millions is intact, and the competition is gentler than it has been in years.

The smart approach is the one that has always worked here. Know your numbers, choose your community with care, and surround yourself with people who make the transition easier. Do that, and Colorado can still be exactly the fresh start it has long promised to be.