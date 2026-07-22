Larimer County Extends Fire Restrictions Through Sept. 8

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Above-normal heat, drought, and dry conditions keep wildfire danger high across unincorporated Larimer County.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County officials have extended fire restrictions for all unincorporated areas of the county as wildfire danger remains extremely high due to persistent heat, drought, and dry, windy weather.

Community Message

Acting on the recommendation of the Larimer County Sheriff, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted 2-0 Tuesday to continue the restrictions, which will now remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2026.

The current restrictions were first adopted on May 6 and apply to all three of the county’s fire management zones: areas below 6,000 feet, between 6,000 and 9,000 feet, and above 9,000 feet. Larimer County uses the zoned system to account for varying fire conditions across different elevations while maintaining consistent public safety measures.

Under the current restrictions, several activities remain prohibited, including:

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Contained open fires in permanently constructed masonry or metal fireplaces.

Uncontained open fires, including charcoal, pellet, and wood-burning grills or stoves.

Smoking outdoors, including on trails, in parks, and open spaces.

Use of combustible devices.

Operating internal or external combustion engines without an approved spark arrestor installed and functioning properly.

County officials encourage residents and visitors to stay informed about current restrictions and fire conditions before conducting outdoor activities.

An interactive map showing Larimer County’s fire restriction zones is available at: https://aegis.larimer.gov/

Attribution: Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners.

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