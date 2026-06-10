Missing Woman Last Reported at Ault Horse Ranch

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a 23-year-old woman who has not been heard from since late May and may have information tied to a horse property near Ault.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating 23-year-old Calista Johnson, who has been reported missing and considered an at-risk adult.

Community Message

According to investigators, Johnson’s family last heard from her through a text message on May 29, 2026. In that message, she indicated she was staying at a “horse ranch” in Ault that had a horse named Cinnamon. Detectives are now seeking information from anyone who may know the property’s location or has had contact with Johnson.

Johnson is described as:

Female, 23 years old

Strawberry blonde hair

Green eyes

Approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall

Weight between 100 and 125 pounds

Thin build

No known tattoos or distinguishing marks

Authorities said the description of her clothing at the time she was last seen is unknown.

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The sheriff’s office is encouraging residents in the Ault area and throughout Northern Colorado to share information that could help locate Johnson or identify the horse ranch she referenced in her message.

Anyone with information regarding Calista Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Bacon at [email protected], call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600, or submit a tip to the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or by email at [email protected].

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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office