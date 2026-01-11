Flu Activity Remains High Across Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Health officials urge residents to take precautions as flu hospitalizations rise

Flu activity remains very high across Larimer County, according to the latest tracking by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, with a sharp increase in flu-related hospitalizations reported during December.

Local public health officials say current data indicate that flu activity remains elevated in the community, RSV levels are moderate, and COVID-19 activity remains low. The increase in flu hospitalizations underscores the importance of prevention, especially during the peak of respiratory virus season.

(Graphic courtesy Larimer County Health Department)

The county’s communicable disease team continues to monitor trends and provides weekly updates via the Larimer County Respiratory Season Dashboard, updated each Thursday and available at https://www.larimer.gov/illness-trends.

Health officials recommend several steps to help reduce the spread of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick, cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and talking with a healthcare provider about recommended vaccines. Wearing a mask in public settings may also help reduce transmission, particularly for those at higher risk.

Additional guidance on preventing respiratory illnesses is available at https://www.larimer.gov/stayhealthy.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment