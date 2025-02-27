Windsor’s Summer Employment Fair Offers On-the-Spot Hiring for Seasonal Jobs

WINDSOR, Colo. — Looking for a fun and rewarding job this summer? Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture is hosting its third annual Summer Employment Fair on Thursday, March 13, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center (250 N. 11th St.). The event is free to attend, and no registration is required.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply and interview on the spot for seasonal and part-time positions across multiple departments, including aquatics, parks, athletics, and cultural programming. Representatives will be available at booths to answer questions and help attendees find the perfect fit for their skills and interests.

“We are thrilled to connect with our community through our Summer Employment Fair,” said Recreational Coordinator Britt Moos. “It’s an exciting opportunity to engage with job seekers and showcase the diverse career options available within Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture department holds the prestigious CAPRA accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA)—a distinction recognizing excellence in management, safety, and programming.

Why Work for Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture?

Gain valuable work experience in a community-focused environment.

in a community-focused environment. Enjoy flexible schedules ideal for students and seasonal workers.

ideal for students and seasonal workers. Work outdoors and stay active while making a positive impact.

and stay active while making a positive impact. Be part of a nationally recognized, accredited parks and recreation agency.

Explore job listings and apply today at recreationliveshere.com/jobs.

For more information about Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture, visit recreationliveshere.com.

Stay updated with more community events and job opportunities in Northern Colorado by visiting northfortynews.com.