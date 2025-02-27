Local HVAC Experts Announce the Top Heating System for Fort Collins’ Climate

For maximum comfort and efficiency, Fort Collins residents need to install the best heating system for the area’s weather.

Fort Collins, Colorado – February 13, 2025 – Balance Point Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing, an experienced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) provider in Fort Collins, announced some of the best heating system options for local homeowners this winter. By selecting the right HVAC system for Fort Collins’ climate, residents can extend the system’s longevity, lower repair expenses, boost their energy efficiency, and enjoy a more comfortable winter.

“Fort Collins heating systems work harder in the winter to keep homes warm. Because of this, we recommend getting a heat pump or furnace installed, “ said Balance Point Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing’s general manager. “When you select a heating system, think about your climate, budget, seasonal demands, and your overall needs. Colorado winters can be extremely cold, which is why furnaces are such a popular heating option. Hybrid heat pump systems that work alongside furnaces are also a great way to maximize your energy efficiency and comfort.”

Increased heating use during winter can lead to leaky ducts, blower motor issues, dirty filters, pilot malfunctions, and other HVAC problems. Broken components and flawed installations can increase the homeowner’s energy costs. According to the United States Department of Energy, the typical home devotes 29% of its energy costs to heat, which is why it is so important to choose the right system.

What Local Experts Recommend for Fort Collins’ Climate

Heat pumps and furnaces are generally excellent options for Fort Collins’ climate. However, the right option can depend on a variety of different factors.

Furnaces have a lower upfront cost, which is one of the reasons they are a popular option. They can easily last for one to two decades, lowering the homeowner’s replacement costs as well. Because furnaces work extremely well in frigid, snowy environments, they are one of the best options available for Fort Collins’ homes.

Heat pumps are known for being incredibly eco-friendly and energy-efficient. Modern cold-climate heat pumps (CCHPs) are capable of functioning in colder environments, making them a good choice for Fort Collins. Because they can also be used to cool the home, they are a convenient option for homeowners. Due to the cold temperatures in Fort Collins, a hybrid heat pump and furnace system may be a better option than a heat pump alone.

Whether homeowners have a heat pump or furnace, proper maintenance and repairs are important. A well-maintained system will last longer and achieve better performance during Fort Collins’ winters.

For more information about the top heating systems in Fort Collins, visit https://balancepointheating.com/



About Balance Point Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Balance Point Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is a trusted HVAC Company that has been providing heating, cooling, and plumbing services to families in Fort Collins, Northern Colorado, and surrounding areas since 1998. The company is committed to delivering same-day service to meet homeowners’ comfort needs. As a trusted advisor, the company offers solutions that best fit the needs of homeowners.

With a focus on providing same-day service and putting customer satisfaction first, Balance Point Heating, Cooling & Plumbing tackles all HVAC problems with their expertise. For more information, visit https://balancepointheating.com/