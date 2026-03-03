Human Bean Fundraiser Supports Greeley Artists

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local coffee shop donates portion of March 17 sales to Greeley Creative District

A Northern Colorado coffee shop is turning cups of coffee into support for local artists.

On Tuesday, March 17, Human Bean Northern Colorado will donate 10 percent of all sales at its Greeley location, 2610 West 10th Street, to the Greeley Creative District as part of its Guest Barista Day program. The fundraiser is designed to help strengthen arts programming and creative initiatives serving the Greeley community.

From 9 to 11 a.m., representatives from the Greeley Creative District will be on-site to connect with customers, share information about their work, and accept additional cash donations.

The Greeley Creative District is a nonprofit organization focused on cultivating a community that inspires and fosters imagination. Through partnerships, advocacy, and programming, the organization supports artists and creative expression to benefit residents, businesses, and visitors across Greeley. More information about the organization is available at https://greeleycreativedistrict.org.

The Guest Barista Day program is part of The Human Bean’s broader community outreach efforts. Details about the program can be found at https://thehumanbean.com/blogs/noco-blog/guest-barista-day.

For Northern Colorado residents, the event offers a simple way to invest in the region’s arts scene — by supporting a local business while helping fund programs that shape Greeley’s cultural identity.

Attribution: Information provided by Human Bean Northern Colorado.