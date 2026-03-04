Magic Rat Film Showcase Highlights Women Filmmakers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Behind-the-scenes program at The Elizabeth Hotel supports youth storytellers

Fort Collins film lovers will get a rare look inside the filmmaking process on March 18 as the Magic Rat Film Showcase presents its Women in Film program at The Magic Rat inside The Elizabeth Hotel.

Part of the showcase’s Season Two theme, “The Year of Collaboration,” the evening is designed to illuminate not just finished films, but the creative journey behind them. Rather than a traditional screening, audiences will experience both the early script pages and the final cut of completed work — offering a transparent view of how collaboration, revision, and risk shape the final frame.

The event begins with a 6 p.m. social hour, followed by screenings from 7 to 8 p.m. and a Q&A session with filmmakers and cast. Tickets are available through Eventbrite, and the event is donation-based. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs Youth Filmmaker Program, supporting the next generation of Northern Colorado storytellers.

The evening opens with “Before Us,” currently in production. The film follows five women — strangers connected by ancestral forces — as they navigate motherhood, identity, and purpose. Director Meredith Palomo, producers Hanna Olson and Ryan Kerwin, and editor Gabriella Harris will share behind-the-scenes insights, including creative pivots and production challenges, after screening selected clips and the film’s trailer.

The second featured project, “Mike & Danny,” is a 13-minute short directed and produced by first-time filmmaker Maya Jairam. The story centers on two brothers confronting addiction recovery and family trauma. Before the screening, audience members will witness a live table read of early script pages performed by much of the original cast, followed by the completed film, offering a powerful look at how storytelling evolves from draft to picture lock.

Founded and curated by documentary director Shantel Hansen, the Fort Collins-based Magic Rat Film Showcase emphasizes transparency and community dialogue in filmmaking. Hosted at The Elizabeth Hotel, the series creates space for artists and audiences to connect in meaningful ways beyond the screen.

