Loveland’s Foote Lagoon to Undergo Major Restoration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Beloved downtown gathering space to receive $500,000 upgrade for long-term community use

LOVELAND, Colo. – Restoration efforts at one of Loveland’s most iconic public spaces, the Foote Lagoon, have started, with construction set to continue through the end of August.

The City of Loveland has announced that the project includes replacing the lagoon’s deteriorated 39-year-old liner, pouring over 14,000 square feet of new concrete to improve accessibility, and enhancing surface features to simplify maintenance and winterization efforts.

“Over the past two years, we’ve done our best to preserve the Foote Lagoon by making patch repairs and working around aging underground pipelines,” said Acting Public Works Director Jodi Lessman. “Despite our efforts, the liner can no longer be salvaged. As one of downtown Loveland’s treasured spaces, we’re committed to restoring the lagoon and bringing it back for the community to enjoy.”

The $500,000 in one-time project funding was approved by City Council on May 20 and is being administered as a capital improvement project through the General Fund. Facilities Management will continue to oversee long-term maintenance and operations.

During construction, residents can expect the presence of heavy equipment and frequent movement of crews through the Loveland Library and Civic Center parking lots. Work is scheduled for weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The restoration was prompted by growing maintenance costs and water loss—each fill of the lagoon costs around $8,000. In 2023, staff discovered widespread damage to the aging liner, which had been patched more than 700 times. Officials say the repairs are critical to ensuring the space remains a viable hub for future events and community gatherings.

Once restoration is complete, the lagoon will be refilled and reopened for rentals and public use.

For more information, visit the City of Loveland’s official website: cityofloveland.org

Source: City of Loveland, CO