Bustang Marks 10 Years of Connecting Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado riders benefit as CDOT expands regional bus service and access

Northern Colorado – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Governor Jared Polis recently celebrated a significant milestone—10 years of Bustang. This state-run interregional bus system has connected more than two million riders to destinations across Colorado, including Fort Collins and the northern I-25 corridor.

Launched in July 2015 with weekday routes between Denver, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and Glenwood Springs, Bustang has since grown to 20 routes, reaching all corners of the state. In the past year alone, the service provided 351,000 passenger trips, more than tripling its original annual ridership.

Governor Polis emphasized Bustang’s role in reducing traffic congestion and emissions, especially along high-traffic corridors like I-70. “Over the past decade, Bustang has significantly increased ridership and grown its reach—providing access to an expanding range of popular destinations that serve both residents and visitors,” he said.

Northern Colorado Expansion

To serve rising demand in Northern Colorado, CDOT and local partners have constructed three new mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor. These hubs, built for convenience and future growth, help shorten connections and improve access for riders from Fort Collins and surrounding areas.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said the growth reflects the diversity of riders Bustang serves—from daily commuters between Fort Collins and Denver to winter travelers heading to the mountains. “Bustang is a national model for how transit can work across both urban and rural areas,” she said.

CDOT has also increased service frequency along key lines. The North and South I-25 routes have doubled from six to 12 daily round trips, and the I-70 West Line now runs 15 times daily. In addition, Bustang now connects Sterling to Denver International Airport and added a second daily round trip from Crested Butte to Denver.

In 2025, 25 new buses were added to the fleet, offering upgraded safety, accessibility, and passenger comfort.

Gov. Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew speak to event attendees at CDOT Headquarters. (Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

A Decade of Ridership Growth

Since 2015, Bustang has provided 2.1 million rides. Ridership has steadily grown—despite a temporary drop during COVID—highlighting demand for reliable and affordable regional transit:

2015–2016 : 103,000 riders

: 103,000 riders 2023–2024 : 289,000 riders

: 289,000 riders 2024–2025 : 351,000 riders

: 351,000 riders Total to date: 2,077,000 riders

Bustang continues to innovate with services like Bustang to Broncos, Snowstang to ski resorts, and Pegasus shuttle vans. A redesigned website now makes it easier for riders to plan trips, check schedules, and explore local connections.

Learn More

For routes, ticketing, and service updates, visit: ridebustang.com

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)