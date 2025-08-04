Estate Sale Burglary Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Effort

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Denver residents accused of targeting Northern Colorado homes during estate auctions

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested following a months-long investigation into a string of burglaries targeting estate sale properties in Northern Colorado. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), with the help of Denver Police and SWAT, executed a search warrant in Denver on July 24 and recovered property linked to multiple theft cases.

The investigation, led by the FCPS Property Crimes Unit, uncovered a pattern in which high-value items listed on estate sale auction websites were used to identify and burglarize targeted residences.

Detectives identified the suspects as Matthew Lantz, 37, and Daniel Clinton, 32, both of Denver. Following the execution of the warrant in the 1000 block of Valentia Street, both men were taken into custody.

Lantz faces multiple felony charges, including 17 counts of second-degree burglary, theft over $100,000, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and criminal mischief. Clinton has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, theft between $20,000 and $100,000, and other related offenses.

“These crimes were carefully planned and deliberately targeted vulnerable members of our community,” said Sgt. Joe Bjornstrom of the Property Crimes Unit. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of our detectives and the Denver Police Department, we’ve made significant progress in recovering stolen property and holding those responsible accountable.”

Both men are being held on $75,000 cash/surety bonds.

FCPS urges anyone with additional information to contact the tip line at (970) 416-2825 or [email protected]. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Larimer County Crime Stoppers at stopcriminals.org.