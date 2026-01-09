Blood Drive at Canvas Credit Union

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community blood drive offers Northern Colorado residents a chance to give back and support local health needs

Northern Colorado residents are invited to support local health care needs at a community blood drive hosted by Garth Englund Blood Center and Canvas Credit Union on Saturday, January 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Fort Collins.

According to event materials, the UCHealth blood donation bus will be at the Canvas Credit Union Drake Branch (2503 Research Blvd, Fort Collins), making it easy for donors to give blood directly from the mobile unit.

Blood donations are consistently needed during the winter months, and each donation helps ensure hospitals across Northern Colorado can continue providing lifesaving care.

Canvas Credit Union hosts the drive, and appointments are encouraged to help streamline the donation process. Donors can schedule their time by following the event’s sign-up link.

Link to schedule

1) Click the link above.

2) Create an account (use your legal name as it appears on your ID). *Note this is separate from the UCHealth Connection App you may have*

3) Leave the “Donor ID” section blank.

4) Select the time you wish to donate.

