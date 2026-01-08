Stock Show Parade Kicks Off CSU’s National Western Presence

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown Denver parade today launches nearly three weeks of Colorado State University-led education, rodeo, and agriculture events

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show Kickoff Parade through downtown Denver today officially launches Colorado State University’s presence at one of Colorado’s most enduring winter traditions, setting the tone for nearly three weeks of education, outreach, and agricultural celebration.

The parade, which steps off at noon, marks the ceremonial start of the National Western Stock Show and highlights CSU’s more than a century-long partnership with the event. For Northern Colorado, it signals the beginning of a major showcase of agricultural leadership, student involvement, and public engagement led by Colorado State University.

The National Western Stock Show runs January 10–25 and is expected to draw more than 700,000 visitors. Throughout the event, CSU students, faculty, alumni, and volunteers will serve as exhibitors, educators, and ambassadors—connecting Front Range communities with the future of food, animal, and environmental sciences.

A central highlight is CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show, set for Saturday, January 17. The day features the CSU Ag Outreach PRORODEO performance at 11 a.m. in the Denver Coliseum, showcasing Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competition, mutton busting, and a special stagecoach appearance with CSU President Amy Parsons and other CSU System leaders. Discounted tickets are available online.

Barrel racing is among the main rodeo sports during PRCA performances. (Photo courtesy Colorado State University)

CSU alumni activities begin earlier that morning with an 8 a.m. member breakfast in the Hydro Building on the CSU Spur campus, followed by CSU booth programming and CSU Rodeo Team meet-and-greets inside the National Western Complex Building. CAM the Ram will also greet visitors outside the Vida Building from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The CSU Spur campus, located on the stock show grounds, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 10–25. Family-friendly programming spans all three Spur buildings—Vida, Terra, and Hydro—offering hands-on experiences ranging from veterinary and equine rehabilitation demonstrations to cooking demonstrations, greenhouse tours, water science labs, and interactive agricultural education. Admission to the stock show grounds is required to enter CSU Spur. More information is available at https://csuspur.org.

CSU’s Department of Animal Sciences will also present the 2026 Livestock Leader Awards, honoring alumni Gary Carpenter and Jim Gibb for national leadership in the equine and beef cattle industries. Both honorees have deep ties to CSU and decades of experience advancing agricultural innovation.

Additional CSU-led programming includes the popular CSU Ag Adventure exhibit at Itty Bitty Acres; CSU Extension–coordinated school visits that introduce Front Range students to agriculture; public seminars on cattle markets and global trade; and ongoing student recruitment and engagement at the CSU booth throughout the complex.

Community-focused events include the Exceptional Rodeo on January 21, providing an adaptive rodeo experience for children with special needs, and Future Cowboy on January 25, an exploration of cattle’s role in food systems, fashion, technology, and sustainability science.

Equine sports medicine and rehabilitation, including an underwater treadmill for horses, are on display in the Vida Building at CSU Spur. (Photo courtesy Colorado State University)

CSU students will also take part in livestock exhibitions, including the Seedstock Merchandising Team’s participation in the Hereford Pen and Carload Show at the HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center.

Newly opened facilities across the National Western Center—including the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center, CoBank Arena, and the Legacy Building—will debut expanded programming this year as part of the site’s ongoing redevelopment.

A complete schedule of events is available on the National Western Stock Show website.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Source: Colorado State University