Sunshine Weekend Ahead

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A quick-hitting snowmaker will step aside for a brighter (and gradually warmer) weekend.

The bigger headline is the cold shot Friday night. NWS Denver/Boulder notes the coldest temperatures arrive then, with lows in the low teens for the plains and urban corridor. Fort Collins’ point forecast drops to about 14°F Friday night.

From there, the weekend steadies and warms. Saturday trends mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s, and Sunday stays mostly sunny with highs near the low 50s—great weather for getting outside, as long as you dress for cold mornings. NWS Denver/Boulder also indicates that temperatures will moderate and dry weather will prevail through the weekend and into early next week.

Friday–Sunday snapshot (Fort Collins–Loveland–Wellington area)

Friday: Breezy and colder; a few early snow leftovers possible; highs near 38–39°F

Breezy and colder; a few early snow leftovers possible; highs near Friday night: Coldest stretch; lows near the low teens

Coldest stretch; lows near the Saturday: Mostly sunny; highs in the mid/upper 40s

Mostly sunny; highs in the Sunday: Mostly sunny; highs near 50–52°F

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Forecast sources: National Weather Service Denver/Boulder point forecasts and forecast discussion; CSU atmospheric modeling pages.