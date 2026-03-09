Western Spirit Art Show Opens In Cheyenne

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual juried exhibit highlights Western art just north of Northern Colorado

A long-running Western art exhibition just north of the Colorado border is returning this spring, giving Northern Colorado residents another regional cultural destination within a short drive.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will host the 45th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale from March 8 through April 19, showcasing more than 200 pieces of contemporary Western artwork created by artists from across the United States.

The juried exhibition highlights the traditions, landscapes, and stories that shape Western culture. Paintings, sculpture, photography, drawing, mixed media, and other works will be displayed at the museum in Cheyenne, Wyoming, about 45 minutes north of Fort Collins.

The show opened with a special reception on March 7 at the museum, where guests received a first look at the exhibition while enjoying food and drinks. Awards were also announced during the event, including Best in Show and honors across several artistic mediums, including acrylic, drawing, mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and watercolor.

Earlier the same day, the museum hosted a Western Spirit Seminar featuring presentations and workshops led by art experts and several of the show’s jurors. The seminar provided attendees with opportunities to learn more about Western art techniques, trends, and the creative process behind the featured works.

Artwork from the exhibition will remain available for purchase throughout the run of the show, both in person and online. Visitors can explore the collection or plan a visit by viewing details at https://oldwestmuseum.org/western-spirit.

For Northern Colorado residents interested in Western culture and regional art, the annual exhibit offers a nearby opportunity to experience new work inspired by the landscapes and traditions of the American West.

Attribution: Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum