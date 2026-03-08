IPA Fest Returns To Loveland With Hoppy Tastings

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland Aleworks hosts an afternoon celebrating craft beer and hop-forward brews.

Craft beer fans across Northern Colorado can celebrate their love of hops at IPA Fest on March 14 at Loveland Aleworks in downtown Loveland.

The annual event highlights India Pale Ales — one of craft brewing’s most popular styles — with a lineup of specialty and small-batch IPAs created for the festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a range of hop-forward beers while connecting with fellow craft beer enthusiasts in a relaxed taproom setting.

Hosted at Loveland Aleworks, a locally owned brewery known for its small-batch creations and community events, the festival offers a chance to explore unique flavors and discover new favorites during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The brewery’s downtown location adds to the lively atmosphere as visitors gather for an afternoon dedicated to bold, aromatic brews.

Events like IPA Fest highlight Northern Colorado’s strong craft brewing culture while bringing residents together to celebrate local beer and community.

