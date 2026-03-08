Volunteers Needed To Restore Historic Buckhorn Site

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Preservation project near Fort Collins invites community help to rehabilitate a Civilian Conservation Corps-era forest facility.

FORT COLLINS — Northern Colorado residents have an opportunity this spring to help preserve a piece of regional forest history.

HistoriCorps and the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland are seeking volunteers for a series of week-long preservation projects at the historic Buckhorn Work Center west of Fort Collins. Five volunteer sessions are scheduled between April 19 and May 22.

The Buckhorn Work Center sits within the Buckhorn Ranger District in the Roosevelt National Forest and has served the U.S. Forest Service for nearly a century. Built between 1933 and 1941 by the Civilian Conservation Corps and later expanded by respected local carpenter Guy Fowler, the property includes several structures that once supported forest operations, including ranger residences, an office, and a garage.

The site holds special significance in Colorado forest history. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2022 in part for its role as the first ranger station in what is now the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

HistoriCorps began rehabilitation work at the site in 2024, repairing deteriorated wood elements on the ranger residences. Work continued in 2025 with improvements to the bunkhouse. This year’s volunteer sessions will focus on further restoration of the bunkhouse and garage structures.

Volunteers will assist with repairing and replacing damaged exterior wood siding, trim, and rafter tails, and with scraping, priming, and painting the buildings. If time allows, teams may also rehabilitate windows and repair exterior garage doors.

No previous construction or preservation experience is required. HistoriCorps provides mentorship, training, and all necessary tools. Volunteers will work from Sunday evening through Friday morning during each session, with meals provided by project staff.

Camping accommodations are available on site for tents, truck campers, campervans, trailers, and RVs up to 25 feet in length, though hookups are not available.

The Buckhorn Work Center is located approximately 45 minutes west of Fort Collins in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Volunteer sessions are scheduled for:

April 19–24

April 26–May 1

May 3–8

May 10–15

May 17–22

Those interested in participating can learn more or register at https://historicorps.org.

Attribution: Information provided by HistoriCorps.