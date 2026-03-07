Meals On Wheels Breakfast Supports Weld County Seniors

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser helps deliver hot meals and connection to older adults in Greeley and across Weld County

Residents across Weld County have a chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while supporting homebound neighbors through a community breakfast fundraiser organized by Meals on Wheels of Greeley and Weld County.

The nonprofit’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast Fundraiser invites supporters to pre-order a ready-to-go breakfast, with each suggested $12 donation helping provide a hot meal for an older adult in need.

Organizers say the fundraiser comes at a time when Weld County’s older adult population is growing rapidly. Programs like Meals on Wheels help residents remain healthy, nourished, and connected while continuing to live independently in their homes.

Each pre-ordered breakfast includes a Santiago’s breakfast burrito (bacon or sausage), a scone, apple slices with a St. Patrick’s fruit dip, and apple juice.

Orders must be placed online by March 10. Supporters can submit their order through the official form.

Breakfast pickup will take place on March 17 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Meals on Wheels of Greeley and Weld County office, located at 2131 9th Street in Greeley. Businesses in the Greeley and Evans area ordering 10 or more breakfasts may arrange for delivery.

Meals on Wheels leaders say the program provides more than nutrition. For many homebound residents, the daily visit from a volunteer may be one of the few consistent social connections they experience.

More information about Meals on Wheels of Greeley and Weld County, including ways to donate or volunteer, is available at https://mealsonwheelsgreeley.com/.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Meals on Wheels of Greeley and Weld County