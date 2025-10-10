Run Fur Fun Spooktacular Returns to Fort Collins October 18

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual Odell Brewing 5K supports Animal Friends Alliance’s lifesaving mission

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Animal lovers and runners alike will hit the Poudre Trail this fall for Run Fur Fun 2025, a 5K “run, walk & wag” fundraiser benefiting Animal Friends Alliance. The family-friendly — and pet-friendly — event will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at Odell Brewing Co., located at 800 E. Lincoln Avenue in Fort Collins.

Participants can choose between a timed 5K, a casual fun run, or a kids’ dash. Registration includes a race t-shirt (while supplies last), a race bag, a sticker, a complimentary pancake from Snooze, and an Odell beer for participants 21 years of age and older. The scenic out-and-back route follows the Poudre Trail, offering beautiful views of the Cache la Poudre River, with water stations at key points.

The fun continues beyond the finish line with live music from The Sugar Britches, a costume contest, and balloon creations from the NOCO Clown Club. Awards and costume winners will be announced before noon. Leashed dogs are welcome, and we encourage creativity.

“All proceeds directly support our mission to help animals in need,” said Rachel Rasmussen, Fundraising and Events Administrator. “Run Fur Fun brings the community together for a day of activity, laughter, and compassion — whether you run, walk, or bring your pup along.”

Animal Friends Alliance helps improve the lives of more than 13,000 cats and dogs annually through adoption, spaying/neutering, and community support programs. Since its founding in 2006, the nonprofit has found homes for over 52,000 pets and performed more than 106,000 spay/neuter surgeries.

This year’s event is made possible by generous local sponsors, including Dellenbach Subaru (Presenting Sponsor), Poudre Pet & Feed Supply (Race Bag Sponsor), Countryside Animal Hospital, Hank’s Pet Food Market, Fetch, and Fort Collins Veterinary Emergency Hospital.

For details or to register, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/rufufu/event/runfurfun2025.