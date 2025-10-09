Community Volunteers Invited to Clean Up Horsetooth Reservoir This Saturday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Natural Resources and Centennial Bass Club Host End-of-Season Shoreline Cleanup

FORT COLLINS, CO – Larimer County Natural Resources is calling on community members to lend a hand this Saturday for the annual end-of-season shoreline cleanup at Horsetooth Reservoir. In partnership with the Centennial Bass Club, volunteers will join forces by both boat and foot to remove litter and preserve the scenic beauty of one of Northern Colorado’s most popular recreation destinations.

End-of-Season Shoreline Cleanup (Photo by Guy Terenne)

Participants will meet at the South Bay boat ramp at 8 a.m. to check in and receive a parking pass. The event begins with coffee, juice, and donuts, followed by a light lunch after the cleanup. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to participate, though a parent or guardian must accompany youth under 16.

“Every litter bit counts,” said organizers, encouraging residents to bring work gloves, layers, and sturdy shoes for a productive morning outdoors. The cleanup helps protect local water quality and wildlife while strengthening the community’s connection to the reservoir and surrounding lands.

Registration is required to participate. Sign up at offero.larimer.org.

Join Larimer County Natural Resources and Centennial Bass Club in keeping Horsetooth Reservoir clean and beautiful for all to enjoy.