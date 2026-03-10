St. Paddy’s Once Upon A Tune At Breckenridge Brewery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Traditional Irish music and dancing highlight a festive St. Patrick’s Day evening in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins residents looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music and Irish tradition can head to Breckenridge Brewery on East Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday, March 17, where the Celtic trio Once Upon a Tune will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Fort Collins-based group was formed in 2017 within the city’s lively Irish music community at Mulligan’s Pub. The trio features the spirited fiddle playing of Janel Vanderwarf, rhythmic guitar from Scott Steidley, and the driving beat of Mary Ellen Watterson on the bodhrán, a traditional Irish drum.

Their performance promises a lively mix of traditional Celtic tunes and storytelling through music. Organizers encourage guests to dance, whether that means an Irish jig, a waltz with a partner, or simply tapping along to the rhythm.

The St. Patrick’s Day gathering offers a chance for Northern Colorado residents to enjoy local talent, connect with the region’s Irish music roots, and celebrate the holiday in a relaxed brewery setting.

Breckenridge Brewery Fort Collins is located at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 17.

