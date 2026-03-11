Windsor Red-Light Cameras Begin Issuing Citations

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Automated enforcement begins at Seventh Street and Main Street intersection.

Drivers traveling through Windsor should be aware that red-light cameras at one of the town’s busiest intersections are now issuing citations.

Beginning February 25, vehicles recorded failing to stop at a red light at the intersection of Seventh Street and Main Street in Windsor may receive a citation carrying a $75 fine.

The automated cameras are installed at the intersection of Seventh Street and Main Street (Colorado Highway 392), a key corridor through the growing community. Four cameras monitor all directions at the intersection and capture vehicles entering after the traffic signal turns red.

The system records images, license plates, and a short video of the violation. According to Windsor Police, each potential violation is reviewed and verified by police personnel before a citation is issued.

Drivers should also remember that turning right on red requires a complete stop before proceeding. Vehicles that roll through a red light while making a right turn may still receive a citation.

Officials say the program is intended to improve safety at the busy Windsor intersection as traffic continues to increase across Northern Colorado.

More information about the program is available from the Windsor Police Department at https://windsorpd.com/RedLights.

Attribution: Town of Windsor / Windsor Police Department