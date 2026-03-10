Three Arrested In Fort Collins Homicide

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say suspects connected to Illinois Drive killing now in custody

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services have arrested three suspects in connection with the homicide discovered Sunday morning in a north Fort Collins neighborhood, according to investigators.

Police were first called around 10:13 a.m. on March 8 to the 2600 block of Illinois Drive after a report of a man slumped over inside a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male in the parked car and launched a homicide investigation.

Following two days of investigation, detectives identified three suspects: Zackary Worrell, Aaron Mack, and Brittany King.

King was contacted and arrested in the 3800 block of East Mulberry Street. When detectives attempted to contact Worrell at a nearby hotel, he barricaded himself in a room. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office All Hazards Crisis Response Team was called to assist, but Worrell later exited the room voluntarily and was taken into custody. Mack was arrested separately at an apartment in the 2500 block of Joseph Allen Drive.

All three suspects were booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple felony charges related to the death, including murder and aggravated robbery. Worrell faces charges including first-degree murder after deliberation and second-degree felony murder. Mack and King face second-degree felony murder charges along with aggravated robbery, conspiracy, and accessory charges.

Investigators believe at least one of the suspects knew the victim prior to the incident.

“I’m grateful for the dedication and work of our entire Criminal Investigations Division here at Fort Collins Police Services,” said Assistant Chief Frank Barrett, who oversees the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. “The work of these detectives is what led to this resolution, and we will continue to work to support the family of the victim as this case proceeds through the criminal justice system.”

The name of the deceased will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office once next-of-kin notifications are complete.

Police say the case remains an active investigation even though the suspects are now in custody. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Fort Collins Police tip line at (970) 416-2825 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at https://www.stopcriminals.org.

This story is an update to North Forty News’ earlier report on the Illinois Drive homicide investigation.

Attribution: Fort Collins Police Services