Wellington Hosts St. Paddy’s Festival At Centennial Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free community celebration features Irish music, dancers, vendors, and family activities

Wellington residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Irish culture and community spirit at the St. Paddy’s Festival on Saturday, March 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3815 Harrison Avenue.

Sponsored by the Town of Wellington and the Wellington Main Street Program, the free event will feature live entertainment, local vendors, and family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon.

Live music from The Commoners will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a performance from McTeggart Irish dancers from 3:30 to 4 p.m. The festival will also include a vendor fair, a list of St. Paddy’s Day specials from local businesses, children’s activities, inflatable games provided by Wellington Parks & Recreation, a photo booth, and other activities for attendees of all ages.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring the community together ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, highlight local businesses, and provide a festive afternoon in one of Wellington’s central gathering spaces.

Plan your day in Northern Colorado. Find today’s events and what’s happening next at northfortynews.com/calendar.