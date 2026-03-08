Red Cross Volunteers Span Generations in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New data shows Gen Z and Millennials growing among the region’s volunteers during Red Cross Month

New data from the American Red Cross highlights the growing role of younger volunteers in Northern Colorado, while long-time supporters continue to anchor the organization’s local humanitarian work.

According to the Red Cross of Colorado, nearly half of the state’s volunteers now come from the Millennial and Gen Z generations—people born in 1981 or later. At the same time, Baby Boomers remain the largest group of volunteers, helping sustain the core mission of disaster response, blood drives, and community support across the region.

The American Red Cross reports more than 2,400 volunteers statewide, including many who serve communities across Northern Colorado. Millennials make up more than 31 percent of volunteers, while Gen Z accounts for about 18 percent and continues to grow through student-led Red Cross clubs and campus initiatives.

Baby Boomers represent about 33.9 percent of volunteers, providing decades of experience in leadership roles and disaster response. Generation X accounts for about 12.7 percent, while the Silent Generation—though only 1.6 percent of volunteers—often contributes decades of service and institutional knowledge.

Melissa Venable, executive director of the Red Cross of Northern Colorado, said the organization’s strength lies in volunteers of all ages stepping up when neighbors need help most.

“Generation after generation, our community has shown that compassion is one of its greatest strengths,” Venable said. “In moments when help can’t wait, volunteers of all ages and backgrounds come together to offer care, comfort, and hope.”

Volunteers support a wide range of services across Northern Colorado, including responding to house fires and disasters, assisting with blood drives, supporting military families, and helping communities prepare for emergencies.

Young volunteers often organize blood drives, lead preparedness campaigns, and promote humanitarian education through school-based Red Cross clubs. Professionals and college students frequently serve through internships, AmeriCorps positions, and specialized volunteer roles. Retirees and experienced professionals often step into roles on disaster response teams, in shelter operations, or in health and mental health support.

March marks Red Cross Month, a nationwide recognition of the volunteers and donors who sustain the organization’s work. The annual observance dates back to World War II, when Americans were encouraged to support growing humanitarian needs during the war effort.

Throughout March, the Red Cross is encouraging residents to get involved by volunteering, donating blood, taking lifesaving training classes, or supporting disaster relief efforts. Opportunities to participate are available for people of all ages and experience levels.

More information about volunteering or supporting the Red Cross mission is available at https://redcross.org.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. The Daily Update offers a calm start to the day with local stories, weather, and events across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: American Red Cross