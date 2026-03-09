Fort Collins Police Investigate Illinois Drive Homicide

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities say there is no active threat as investigation continues

Fort Collins Police Services is investigating a homicide after officers discovered a deceased man inside a vehicle Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood in south Fort Collins.

Police were dispatched around 10:13 a.m. on March 8 to the 2600 block of Illinois Drive after receiving a report of a man slumped over inside a parked vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the man deceased.

Investigators have determined the case is a homicide. Authorities say they do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office once the next of kin have been notified.

Assistant Chief Frank Barrett, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division for Fort Collins Police Services, said the case is having a significant impact on the community and remains a top priority for investigators.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly to determine what happened and identify those responsible,” Barrett said. “If anyone has information, we urge them to come forward. Tips from the community can be critical in cases like this.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation to contact the Fort Collins Police Services Tip Line at 970-416-2825 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at https://www.stopcriminals.org or by calling 970-221-6868.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Fort Collins Police Services