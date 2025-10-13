Windsor Residents Invited to Help Shape the Town’s Housing Future

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Open House to gather community input for new Housing Needs Assessment and Action Plan

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Town of Windsor is inviting residents to help shape the future of local housing by attending an open house on Thursday, October 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Community Recreation Center (250 N. 11th Street).

The event is part of Windsor’s newly launched Housing Needs Assessment and Housing Action Plan, a comprehensive effort to understand both current and future housing challenges as the town continues to grow. Attendees will have the chance to review project materials, share input, and discuss priorities for future housing development.

“Community participation is vital to building a strategy that reflects Windsor’s values and vision,” town officials said. “We want to hear from residents about what matters most — from affordability to neighborhood design.”

Those unable to attend in person can still provide feedback through an online survey available at windsorprojectconnect.com/housingactionplan. The survey enables residents to share their ideas and concerns at their convenience.

The open house is free and open to all, and no RSVP is required.

Learn more about the Town of Windsor at windsorgov.com.

Attribution: Town of Windsor