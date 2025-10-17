Wellington’s “Trick-or-Treat Down the Street” Brings Halloween Fun to Downtown

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Families, businesses, and neighbors invited to celebrate together on October 31 from 4–6 p.m.

WELLINGTON, Colo. – Downtown Wellington will once again transform into a festive Halloween wonderland for the annual Trick-or-Treat Down the Street, happening Thursday, October 31, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

This beloved community tradition invites families to stroll through downtown, visit participating local businesses, and collect treats in a safe, family-friendly environment. Kids are encouraged to show off their costumes while neighbors and local shop owners join in the fun.

Participants can set up along the downtown sidewalks or in nearby areas such as Heritage Park and The Antlers, ensuring there’s plenty of space for everyone who wants to hand out candy and spread Halloween cheer.

Organizers describe the event as a way to bring the Wellington community together for an evening of laughter, creativity, and connection. Whether you’re a parent with trick-or-treaters or a business owner looking to join the festivities, everyone is welcome to participate.

Tips for participants: Bring candy, wear a costume if you like, and come ready to enjoy a night filled with fun and festive spirit for all ages.

For event details and other downtown happenings, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org.

Information provided by Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce